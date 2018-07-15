Volunteer Taiwanese doctor saves life in PNG

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Volunteer Taiwanese doctor, Lin Hsiao-tsu (林孝祖) saved a 19 year old woman's life, after removing an ovarian tumor earlier this month in Papua New Guinea (PNG), according to a report by CNA.

The tumor was 30 centimeters in diameter, and it is unknown if the tumor is cancerous.

Lin, director of the Reproductive Medicine Center of the Hsinchu Cathay General Hospital (新竹國泰綜合醫院) spent 5 days volunteering at Nonga General Hospital in Rabaul, East New Britain province.

Lin has a lengthy history with volunteer work in PNG, which began when he worked at Changhua Christian Hospital (彰化基督教醫院), who have an established relationship with the Oceanian country.

Despite leaving Changhua Christian Hospital, Lin has continued to volunteer his expertise to PNG.



Lin Hsiao-tsu in consultation with a patient. (CNA image)

Lin said local doctors are educated for five years, and are introduced into the field thereafter. There is little room for specialization in PNG's current system leading to relatively reduced accuracy of diagnosis.

Lin said there are structural problems impacting public health, like limited medical knowledge of the people, inconvenient transport systems and a low level of economic development.

Although medical provisions are not good in PNG, people are happy and content, he said.