Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 000 200 0—2 7 2 Boston 000 100 001 4—6 11 0

(10 innings)

Gaviglio, Mayza (4), Santos (6), Biagini (8), Clippard (9), Rowley (10) and Maile; Rodriguez, Hembree (6), J.Kelly (7), M.Barnes (7), Workman (9), Kimbrel (10) and Leon. W_Kimbrel 2-1. L_Rowley 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (15), Martinez (29).

Kansas City 200 010 020—5 9 0 Chicago 000 000 000—0 6 0

D.Duffy, Hammel (8), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez; Lopez, Fry (8), Volstad (9) and K.Smith. W_D.Duffy 5-8. L_Lopez 4-7. HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio (1), Perez (13).

Tampa Bay 000 400 555—19 20 2 Minnesota 010 014 000— 6 11 0

Archer, D.Castillo (5), Kolarek (6), Schultz (7), Romo (9) and Ramos, Sucre; Berrios, Duke (7), Pressly (7), Belisle (8), Astudillo (9) and Wilson. W_Schultz 1-0. L_Duke 3-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (19), Bauers (5), Gomez (8). Minnesota, Kepler (11).

Detroit 000 001 000—1 3 0 Houston 221 020 20x—9 11 1

Fulmer, Hardy (5), Farmer (7), Jimenez (8) and McCann; Cole, J.Smith (6), Devenski (7), Perez (9) and Federowicz. W_Cole 10-2. L_Fulmer 3-9. HRs_Houston, White (2), Reddick (9), Gattis (19).

Texas 000 000 000—0 4 3 Baltimore 000 001 00x—1 6 1

M.Perez, Gearrin (8) and Chirinos; Y.Ramirez, Brach (6), Hart (7), Givens (7), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Brach 1-2. L_M.Perez 2-4. Sv_Britton (3).

New York 300 001 100—5 9 1 Cleveland 101 002 000—4 4 2

Sabathia, Dav.Robertson (6), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine; Clevinger, O.Perez (7), Ramirez (7), T.Olson (9), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_Dav.Robertson 7-3. L_Clevinger 7-5. Sv_A.Chapman (26). HRs_New York, Bird (8), Gregorius (17). Cleveland, Ramirez (29).

INTERLEAGUE Los Angeles 120 000 100 1—5 9 1 Los Angeles 020 010 001 0—4 10 0

(10 innings)

Heaney, J.Anderson (7), Parker (8), Robles (9), Alvarez (9) and Maldonado; Wood, Floro (7), Hill (8), Chargois (9), Jansen (10) and A.Barnes, Grandal. W_Alvarez 4-3. L_Jansen 0-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (19), Calhoun (9). Los Angeles, Taylor (11).

Seattle 000 000 010—1 5 0 Colorado 020 020 00x—4 10 0

LeBlanc, Festa (5), Elias (6), Lawrence (7), Nicasio (8) and Herrmann; Gray, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy. W_Gray 8-7. L_LeBlanc 5-1. Sv_W.Davis (27). HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (11).

Oakland 011 000 200—4 9 0 San Francisco 010 200 000—3 10 0

B.Anderson, Petit (4), Trivino (7), Treinen (9) and Phegley; Samardzija, D.Holland (5), Watson (7), Black (7), Melancon (8), Blach (9) and Posey. W_Petit 4-2. L_Watson 2-3. Sv_Treinen (24). HRs_Oakland, Canha (12).

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 000 010 000—1 9 0 Pittsburgh 200 000 00x—2 7 0

C.Anderson, T.Williams (6), Burnes (7) and Kratz; Nova, Ri.Rodriguez (5), E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Felipe Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Ri.Rodriguez 2-2. L_C.Anderson 6-7. Sv_Felipe Vazquez (22). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (13), Polanco (16).

Washington 000 001 030—4 8 0 New York 030 040 00x—7 10 0

Voth, Suero (5), Grace (8) and Kieboom; Wheeler, Swarzak (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Wheeler 3-6. L_Voth 0-1. Sv_Familia (17). HRs_Washington, Adams (15). New York, Conforto (11).

Arizona 100 101 000—3 7 0 Atlanta 000 000 000—0 5 0

Greinke, Chafin (8), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis; Newcomb, Carle (6), Jackson (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Greinke 10-5. L_Newcomb 8-5. Sv_Boxberger (24). HRs_Arizona, Marte (9).

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 8 1 Miami 200 000 00x—2 4 0

Nola, Leiter Jr. (7), A.Davis (7) and Alfaro; Richards, Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Richards 3-5. L_Nola 12-3. Sv_Barraclough (9).

Cincinnati 000 001 421—8 14 0 St. Louis 100 100 000—2 9 2

L.Castillo, Crockett (6), Brice (6), D.Hernandez (7), Garrett (8), Lorenzen (9) and Casali; J.Flaherty, Mayers (6), J.Hicks (7), G.Holland (7), Lyons (8), Gregerson (8), Norris (9), Cecil (9) and Molina. W_Brice 2-2. L_J.Hicks 3-2. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (18).

Milwaukee 000 000 002—2 9 0 Pittsburgh 001 001 13x—6 8 0

Suter, Jeffress (6), Jennings (7), Wilkerson (8) and Nottingham; Holmes, Glasnow (7), Feliz (8), Felipe Vazquez (9) and Stallings. W_Holmes 1-1. L_Suter 8-6. Sv_Felipe Vazquez (23). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (13), Luplow 2 (2), Moroff (3), Polanco (16).

Chicago 010 220 033—11 13 0 San Diego 200 000 202— 6 8 0

Hendricks, R.Rosario (6), Norwood (7), Duensing (8), Zastryzny (9), Cishek (9) and Caratini; Perdomo, Erlin (5), Maton (8), Hughes (9) and Ellis. W_Hendricks 6-8. L_Perdomo 1-4. HRs_Chicago, Baez (19), Schwarber (18), Happ (11). San Diego, Hosmer (10), Renfroe (6).