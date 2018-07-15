Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|200
|0—2
|7
|2
|Boston
|000
|100
|001
|4—6
|11
|0
Gaviglio, Mayza (4), Santos (6), Biagini (8), Clippard (9), Rowley (10) and Maile; Rodriguez, Hembree (6), J.Kelly (7), M.Barnes (7), Workman (9), Kimbrel (10) and Leon. W_Kimbrel 2-1. L_Rowley 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (15), Martinez (29).
___
|Kansas City
|200
|010
|020—5
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
D.Duffy, Hammel (8), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez; Lopez, Fry (8), Volstad (9) and K.Smith. W_D.Duffy 5-8. L_Lopez 4-7. HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio (1), Perez (13).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|400
|555—19
|20
|2
|Minnesota
|010
|014
|000—
|6
|11
|0
Archer, D.Castillo (5), Kolarek (6), Schultz (7), Romo (9) and Ramos, Sucre; Berrios, Duke (7), Pressly (7), Belisle (8), Astudillo (9) and Wilson. W_Schultz 1-0. L_Duke 3-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (19), Bauers (5), Gomez (8). Minnesota, Kepler (11).
___
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|0
|Houston
|221
|020
|20x—9
|11
|1
Fulmer, Hardy (5), Farmer (7), Jimenez (8) and McCann; Cole, J.Smith (6), Devenski (7), Perez (9) and Federowicz. W_Cole 10-2. L_Fulmer 3-9. HRs_Houston, White (2), Reddick (9), Gattis (19).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|00x—1
|6
|1
M.Perez, Gearrin (8) and Chirinos; Y.Ramirez, Brach (6), Hart (7), Givens (7), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Brach 1-2. L_M.Perez 2-4. Sv_Britton (3).
___
|New York
|300
|001
|100—5
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|101
|002
|000—4
|4
|2
Sabathia, Dav.Robertson (6), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine; Clevinger, O.Perez (7), Ramirez (7), T.Olson (9), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_Dav.Robertson 7-3. L_Clevinger 7-5. Sv_A.Chapman (26). HRs_New York, Bird (8), Gregorius (17). Cleveland, Ramirez (29).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|120
|000
|100
|1—5
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|020
|010
|001
|0—4
|10
|0
Heaney, J.Anderson (7), Parker (8), Robles (9), Alvarez (9) and Maldonado; Wood, Floro (7), Hill (8), Chargois (9), Jansen (10) and A.Barnes, Grandal. W_Alvarez 4-3. L_Jansen 0-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (19), Calhoun (9). Los Angeles, Taylor (11).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
|Colorado
|020
|020
|00x—4
|10
|0
LeBlanc, Festa (5), Elias (6), Lawrence (7), Nicasio (8) and Herrmann; Gray, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy. W_Gray 8-7. L_LeBlanc 5-1. Sv_W.Davis (27). HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (11).
___
|Oakland
|011
|000
|200—4
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|200
|000—3
|10
|0
B.Anderson, Petit (4), Trivino (7), Treinen (9) and Phegley; Samardzija, D.Holland (5), Watson (7), Black (7), Melancon (8), Blach (9) and Posey. W_Petit 4-2. L_Watson 2-3. Sv_Treinen (24). HRs_Oakland, Canha (12).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000—1
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|00x—2
|7
|0
C.Anderson, T.Williams (6), Burnes (7) and Kratz; Nova, Ri.Rodriguez (5), E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Felipe Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Ri.Rodriguez 2-2. L_C.Anderson 6-7. Sv_Felipe Vazquez (22). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (13), Polanco (16).
___
|Washington
|000
|001
|030—4
|8
|0
|New York
|030
|040
|00x—7
|10
|0
Voth, Suero (5), Grace (8) and Kieboom; Wheeler, Swarzak (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Wheeler 3-6. L_Voth 0-1. Sv_Familia (17). HRs_Washington, Adams (15). New York, Conforto (11).
___
|Arizona
|100
|101
|000—3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Greinke, Chafin (8), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis; Newcomb, Carle (6), Jackson (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Greinke 10-5. L_Newcomb 8-5. Sv_Boxberger (24). HRs_Arizona, Marte (9).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
|Miami
|200
|000
|00x—2
|4
|0
Nola, Leiter Jr. (7), A.Davis (7) and Alfaro; Richards, Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Richards 3-5. L_Nola 12-3. Sv_Barraclough (9).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|421—8
|14
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|100
|000—2
|9
|2
L.Castillo, Crockett (6), Brice (6), D.Hernandez (7), Garrett (8), Lorenzen (9) and Casali; J.Flaherty, Mayers (6), J.Hicks (7), G.Holland (7), Lyons (8), Gregerson (8), Norris (9), Cecil (9) and Molina. W_Brice 2-2. L_J.Hicks 3-2. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (18).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|002—2
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|13x—6
|8
|0
Suter, Jeffress (6), Jennings (7), Wilkerson (8) and Nottingham; Holmes, Glasnow (7), Feliz (8), Felipe Vazquez (9) and Stallings. W_Holmes 1-1. L_Suter 8-6. Sv_Felipe Vazquez (23). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (13), Luplow 2 (2), Moroff (3), Polanco (16).