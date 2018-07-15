|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|77
|298
|79
|108
|.362
|Altuve Hou
|98
|385
|63
|129
|.335
|JMartinez Bos
|91
|352
|71
|116
|.330
|Segura Sea
|88
|363
|65
|118
|.325
|MDuffy TB
|79
|310
|32
|98
|.316
|Simmons LAA
|85
|318
|46
|100
|.314
|MMachado Bal
|95
|364
|46
|114
|.313
|Trout LAA
|96
|333
|71
|104
|.312
|Castellanos Det
|93
|373
|54
|115
|.308
|Brantley Cle
|83
|338
|53
|104
|.308
|Home Runs
JoRamirez, Cleveland, 29; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; NCruz, Seattle, 22.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 70; Haniger, Seattle, 66; Bregman, Houston, 64; MMachado, Baltimore, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; KDavis, Oakland, 63; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 63; 3 tied at 62.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-2; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4; 2 tied at 10-5.