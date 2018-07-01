Yilan, Taiwan celebrates Slovakian culture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the 23rd annual Yilan Children's Folklore and Folkgame Festival, the festival invited Martin Podstavek from the Taipei Slovak Economic and Cultural Office to present an exhibition of traditional Slovak culture.

"Even though Taiwan and Slovakia are not diplomatic allies, the two countries have a lot in common. For instance they are both small countries and not-well known around the world, however from a historical standpoint they have had significant moments of power," Podstavek told CNA.



(CNA image)

Since Taiwan company Foxconn Technology Group established three large factories abroad however, Taiwan has become the second largest Asian investment nation to Slovakia.



(CNA image)

The traditional clothing and musical instruments on display are part of UNESCO's Cultural Heritage List. The event marks the largest Slovakian cultural display ever in Taiwan as well as Southeast Asia.



(CNA image)

A performance was given of the fujara, a traditional 1.6 meter (5.2 foot) shepherd's flute.



(CNA image)