BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/15 11:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 13 8 .619
Atlanta 11 9 .550
Connecticut 11 10 .524 2
Chicago 7 14 .333 6
New York 6 14 .300
Indiana 2 19 .095 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 6 .727
Phoenix 14 8 .636 2
Los Angeles 13 9 .591 3
Dallas 12 9 .571
Minnesota 12 9 .571
Las Vegas 10 12 .455 6

___

Friday's Games

Washington 88, Chicago 72

Atlanta 98, Indiana 74

Connecticut 91, Phoenix 87

Las Vegas 85, Minnesota 77

Saturday's Games

Seattle 91, Dallas 84

Sunday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled