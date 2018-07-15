Calhoun's HR lifts Angels to 5-4 win over Dodgers in 10th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kole Calhoun homered on his first pitch from All-Star closer Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-4 victory over the Dodgers on Saturday night after the Angels blew two leads in the Freeway Series.

Four of the Angels' five games against the Dodgers this season have been decided by one run. The Angels lead the season series 3-2.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia equaled fellow catcher-turned-manager Ralph Houk for 18th on the career victories list with his 1,619th.

Calhoun's ninth homer went over the right-field wall with two outs against Jansen (0-3).

The Angels led 3-0 in the second and 4-3 in the seventh before the Dodgers rallied twice to tie the game.

The Dodgers put the potential tying run on in the bottom of the 10th when Andrew Toles doubled to deep left. Justin Upton collided with the wall trying to make the catch and the trainer came out to check on him, although he stayed in the game.

Toles took third on a passed ball by but pinch-hitter Chase Utley flied out to center and Yasmani Grandal struck out swinging against Jose Alvarez (4-3) to end the game.

The Dodgers tied it 4-all in the ninth.

Grandal doubled to deep left off Blake Parker. Upton chased the ball to the wall, allowing Utley to score from first on a one-legged slide that narrowly beat the throw to the plate.

The Dodgers went on to load the bases, but pinch-hitter Joc Pederson flied out to center to send the game to the 10th.

Upton hit a go-ahead, two-out homer, his 19th, in the seventh to put the Angels back in front 4-3. He went 2 for 4 with two strikeouts and a walk, drove in two other runs and scored a run.

Angels All-Star Mike Trout was limited to a single in four at-bats with a walk and a strikeout.

The Dodgers had threatened in the eighth when they got the potential tying and go-ahead runs on. All-Star Matt Kemp singled leading off and took second on Parker's wild pitch. After striking out Max Muncy, Parker walked Pederson and struck out Cody Bellinger. Toles flied out to left-center, although Upton and Trout nearly collided before Upton made the catch.

Chris Taylor tied the game 3-all in the fifth with a leadoff homer, giving the Dodgers 127 home runs, which leads the National League. They are two shy of tying the team record for most homers before the All-Star break set in 2000.

The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the second. Bellinger had an RBI single and Angels starter Andrew Heaney hit Taylor with the bases loaded.

The Angels led 3-0 on Upton's RBI single in the first and a pair of runs in the second. David Fletcher had a sacrifice fly and Upton drew a bases-loaded, two-out walk that scored Heaney, who reached on an infield single to first.

Heaney gave up three runs — two earned — and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out six and walked one.

Dodgers starter Alex Wood allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings of his team-high 19th start. The left-hander struck out six and walked two. After two messy innings, Wood settled down to retire 12 of his final 14 batters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner (strained right adductor) remains day-to-day although he was available to pinch-hit. With the All-Star break, he is unlikely to need to go on the DL. ... RHP Pedro Baez (right biceps tendinitis) is expected to be the first reliever back after the break, followed by LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder strain) and RHP Josh Fields (right shoulder inflammation). ... LHP Julio Urias (left shoulder surgery rehab) has thrown two simulated games and is being pointed toward a starting spot.

UP NEXT

The Angels have not announced a starter for Sunday's series finale. Clayton Kershaw (3-4, 2.61) makes his fifth start since coming off the disabled list for the Dodgers. He is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in the four starts since his return. The left-hander has 17 strikeouts and two walks in 20 innings since June 23.

