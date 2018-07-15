  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/15 10:43
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 77 298 79 108 .362
Altuve Hou 98 385 63 129 .335
JMartinez Bos 91 352 71 116 .330
Segura Sea 88 363 65 118 .325
MDuffy TB 79 310 32 98 .316
MMachado Bal 95 364 46 114 .313
Simmons LAA 84 313 45 98 .313
Trout LAA 95 329 71 103 .313
Castellanos Det 93 373 54 115 .308
Brantley Cle 83 338 53 104 .308
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 29; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; NCruz, Seattle, 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 70; Haniger, Seattle, 66; Bregman, Houston, 64; MMachado, Baltimore, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; KDavis, Oakland, 63; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 63; 3 tied at 62.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-2; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4; 2 tied at 10-5.