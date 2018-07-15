Foreign Minister meets El Salvador President, re-affirms ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) met with El Salvador President Salvador Sánchez Cerén on July 13, reaffirming ties and friendship between the two countries.

Sánchez Cerén and Wu spoke for more than one hour on a range of bilateral issues and Sánchez Cerén emphasized his support for Taiwan, according to a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (吳釗燮).

Wu is currently on a short tour of central America, visiting El Salvador from July 12 to 15 and Belize on July 16-17. This is his first trip visiting Taiwan's diplomatic allies, since becoming Foreign Minister in February 2018.

During the meeting, Sánchez Cerén thanked Taiwan for its support in the areas of law, education and productivity as part of the five-year cooperation plan.

Wu emphasized that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) places great importance on the bilateral relationship.

Wu gave Sánchez Cerén a congratulatory letter signed by Tsai over former Archbishop of San Salvador, Beato Romero's upcoming canonization by the Catholic Church 14 October 2018.

Wu also said that Taiwan cherishes El Salvadors's friendship, and thanked the central American country for its support for Taiwan's bid to join the World Health Assembly, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

During Wu's visit to El Salvador, he also had dinner with Vice President of El Salvador, Óscar Ortiz, met with General Secretary of Central American Integration System, Vinicio Cerez and hosted an award ceremony for winners for Taiwan's "Taiwan Scholarship Program".