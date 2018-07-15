Amazon Publishing Author Christine Bell Wins International Thriller Writers’ 2018 Thriller Award for Grievance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2018--(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Tonight, Christine Bell’s haunting and suspenseful novel, , was named the winner of the International Thriller Writers’ 2018 Thriller Award for Best Paperback Original Novel. Grievance was published in 2017 by Lake Union Publishing, the book club fiction imprint of Amazon Publishing.

The Thriller Awards honor the best in thriller fiction in six categories; Bell is a first-time nominee.

“I am honored to have received the Thriller Award!” said Bell. “ Grievance is a book I care deeply about, and I’m pleased to be among such a spectacular group of nominees. Thank you to ITW and the terrific team at Lake Union Publishing.”

“On behalf of the entire Amazon Publishing team, congratulations to Christine on this richly deserved award,” said Mikyla Bruder, Publisher of Amazon Publishing. “We’re proud to be her publisher.”

“From the minute I started reading the manuscript, it was clear to me that Christine had written a truly original novel,” said Jodi Warshaw, Executive Editor of Lake Union Publishing. “I’m thrilled to see Grievance recognized by the ITW. I couldn’t be happier for her.”

Grievance draws readers into the world of a grieving widow, who is stalked by a stranger bent on stealing away everything she has left—even her past. After weathering the first gut-wrenching year since her husband’s death, Lily Declan is trying to move past her grief and find a place of healing for herself and her two young sons. But when a strange sympathy letter arrives, the quiet life Lily has rebuilt from her sorrow comes under stealthy, sinister attack. Like a hungry ghost, someone seeks to claim her love and loss as their own, to erase Lily from her own life and possess her beloved forever, in an embrace of macabre devotion. As more threats follow, Lily’s home and family are no longer her safe haven, and it becomes difficult to tell friend from foe. But after everything she’s already lost, she won’t give up her memories—or her family—without a fight.

Grievance is Bell’s first book with Lake Union Publishing.

The 2018 Thriller Award for Best Paperback Original Novel nominees also included Rachel Caine’s Stillhouse Lake; Layton Green’s The Resurrector; Adrian McKinty’s Police at the Station and They Don’t Look Friendly; and Lori Rader-Day’s The Day I Died.

About Amazon Publishing

Amazon Publishing is a leading publisher of trade fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books with a mission to empower outstanding storytellers and connect them with readers worldwide. The Amazon Publishing teams based in Seattle, New York, Grand Haven, Luxembourg, London, Paris, Madrid, Milan and Munich contribute to discovering and publishing emerging, bestselling and critically-acclaimed authors in digital, print and audio formats.

