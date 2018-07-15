Did S. Korea army plot coup to keep ousted leader in power?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean president has ordered an investigation after a lawmaker disclosed a document drafted by a military intelligence unit that showed plans to deploy troops in Seoul amid massive protests last year to oust his conservative predecessor, now in prison on corruption charges.

The document describes a military response to protests both in support of and against former President Park Geun-hye. It has some analysts worried the military was plotting martial law and even a coup to keep order.

The memories of brutal, military-backed dictatorships that imprisoned, tortured and executed dissidents remain vivid to many South Koreans, and such allegations have struck a nerve. Most experts however say the actual chances for another coup in South Korea, one of Asia's most vibrant and wealthiest democracies, are extremely low.