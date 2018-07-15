Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|200
|0—2
|7
|2
|Boston
|000
|100
|001
|4—6
|11
|0
Gaviglio, Mayza (4), Santos (6), Biagini (8), Clippard (9), Rowley (10) and Maile; Rodriguez, Hembree (6), J.Kelly (7), Barnes (7), Workman (9), Kimbrel (10) and Leon. W_Kimbrel 2-1. L_Rowley 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (15), Martinez (29).
|Kansas City
|200
|010
|020—5
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
D.Duffy, Hammel (8), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez; Lopez, Fry (8), Volstad (9) and K.Smith. W_D.Duffy 5-8. L_Lopez 4-7. HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio (1), Perez (13).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|400
|555—19
|20
|2
|Minnesota
|010
|014
|000—
|6
|11
|0
Archer, Castillo (5), Kolarek (6), Schultz (7), Romo (9) and Ramos, Sucre; Berrios, Duke (7), Pressly (7), Belisle (8), Astudillo (9) and Wilson. W_Schultz 1-0. L_Duke 3-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (19), Bauers (5), Gomez (8). Minnesota, Kepler (11).
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|0
|Houston
|221
|020
|20x—9
|11
|1
Fulmer, Hardy (5), Farmer (7), Jimenez (8) and McCann; Cole, J.Smith (6), Devenski (7), Perez (9) and Federowicz. W_Cole 10-2. L_Fulmer 3-9. HRs_Houston, White (2), Reddick (9), Gattis (19).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000—1
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|00x—2
|7
|0
C.Anderson, T.Williams (6), Burnes (7) and Kratz; Nova, Ri.Rodriguez (5), E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Ri.Rodriguez 2-2. L_C.Anderson 6-7. Sv_Vazquez (22). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (12), Polanco (15).
|Washington
|000
|001
|030—4
|8
|0
|New York
|030
|040
|00x—7
|10
|0
Voth, Suero (5), Grace (8) and Kieboom; Wheeler, Swarzak (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki. W_Wheeler 3-6. L_Voth 0-1. Sv_Familia (17). HRs_Washington, Adams (15). New York, Conforto (11).
|Arizona
|100
|101
|000—3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Greinke, Chafin (8), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis; Newcomb, Carle (6), Jackson (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Greinke 10-5. L_Newcomb 8-5. Sv_Boxberger (24). HRs_Arizona, Marte (9).
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
|Miami
|200
|000
|00x—2
|4
|0
Nola, Leiter Jr. (7), Davis (7) and Alfaro; Richards, Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Richards 3-5. L_Nola 12-3. Sv_Barraclough (9).