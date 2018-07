BC-TEN--Wimbledon Show Court Schedules

By The Associated Press

At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club

London

Centre Court

Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, vs. Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Jamie Murray, Britain, vs. Alexander Peya, Austria and Nicole Melichar (11), United States

Court 1

Chun Hsin Tseng (1), Taiwan, vs. Jack Draper, Britain

Court 12

Xiyu Wang, China and Xin Yu Wang (1), China, vs. Caty Mcnally, United States and Whitney Osuigwe (2), United States

Nicolas Mejia, Colombia and Ondrej Styler (6), Czech Republic, vs. Otto Virtanen, Finland and Yanki Erel, Turkey