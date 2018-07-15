  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/15 06:12
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 77 298 79 108 .362
Altuve Hou 97 382 62 128 .335
JMartinez Bos 91 352 71 116 .330
Segura Sea 88 363 65 118 .325
MDuffy TB 79 310 32 98 .316
Simmons LAA 84 313 45 98 .313
Trout LAA 95 329 71 103 .313
MMachado Bal 94 361 46 113 .313
Brantley Cle 82 334 52 103 .308
Rosario Min 92 371 62 114 .307
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 29; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; NCruz, Seattle, 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 69; Haniger, Seattle, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; KDavis, Oakland, 63; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 63; 4 tied at 62.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-5.