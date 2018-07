LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-8.

Women's Singles

Final

Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, def. Serena Williams (25), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Final

Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (7), United States, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (13), South Africa, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Final

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (12), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Juniors Women's Singles

Final

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Leonie Kung, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Nicolas Mejia, Colombia and Ondrej Styler (6), Czech Republic, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States and Tyler Zink, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Semifinal

Nicolas Mejia, Colombia and Ondrej Styler (6), Czech Republic, def. Naoki Tajima, Japan and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-3, 7-6.

Otto Virtanen, Finland and Yanki Erel, Turkey, def. James Story, Britain and Harry Wendelken, Britain, 7-6, 7-6.

Juniors Women's Doubles

Semifinal

Wang Xiyu, China and Wang Xinyu (1), China, def. Maria Lourdes Carle, Argentina and Cori Gauff (4), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Caty Mcnally, United States and Whitney Osuigwe (2), United States, def. Dalayna Hewitt, United States and Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-2, 7-5.