BC-GLF--Senior Players Championship Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Saturday
|Exmoor Country Club
|Highland Park, Illinois
|Yardage: 7,149; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Bart Bryant
|66-69-65—200
|Scott McCarron
|67-68-65—200
|Jeff Maggert
|66-68-66—200
|Vijay Singh
|68-67-66—201
|Bernhard Langer
|68-67-67—202
|Mike Small
|65-71-66—202
|Clark Dennis
|68-69-66—203
|Tom Byrum
|67-68-68—203
|Scott Parel
|67-66-70—203
|Jerry Smith
|70-66-68—204
|Glen Day
|66-69-69—204
|Kenny Perry
|65-70-69—204
|Brandt Jobe
|67-67-70—204
|Wes Short, Jr.
|67-70-68—205
|Woody Austin
|69-67-69—205
|Larry Mize
|69-72-66—207
|Jay Haas
|70-70-67—207
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|71-69-67—207
|Jerry Kelly
|69-71-67—207
|Scott Verplank
|72-66-69—207
|Rocco Mediate
|68-70-69—207
|Ken Tanigawa
|69-68-70—207
|Duffy Waldorf
|70-71-67—208
|Willie Wood
|72-69-67—208
|Scott Dunlap
|70-70-68—208
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-65-72—208
|Jesper Parnevik
|72-70-67—209
|Doug Garwood
|71-69-69—209
|Marco Dawson
|71-68-70—209
|Peter Lonard
|73-64-72—209
|Esteban Toledo
|73-69-68—210
|Mark Calcavecchia
|71-70-69—210
|Kirk Triplett
|72-68-70—210
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-68-70—210
|Steve Flesch
|71-72-67—210
|Carlos Franco
|71-71-69—211
|Gary Hallberg
|72-70-69—211
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-72-68—211
|Tommy Tolles
|68-70-73—211
|Lee Janzen
|70-71-71—212
|Gene Sauers
|71-70-71—212
|Tim Petrovic
|70-73-69—212
|David Toms
|74-69-69—212
|Rod Spittle
|69-70-73—212
|Mike Goodes
|71-72-69—212
|Stephen Ames
|69-75-68—212
|Tom Lehman
|69-75-68—212
|Jeff Sluman
|70-71-72—213
|Bob Estes
|69-72-72—213
|Phillip Price
|71-71-71—213
|David McKenzie
|71-71-71—213
|Joey Sindelar
|71-69-73—213
|Paul Goydos
|74-72-67—213
|Jay Don Blake
|71-71-72—214
|Todd Hamilton
|73-71-70—214
|Kent Jones
|76-70-68—214
|David Frost
|70-72-73—215
|Billy Andrade
|72-71-72—215
|Corey Pavin
|70-73-72—215
|Skip Kendall
|74-70-71—215
|Billy Mayfair
|75-70-70—215
|Mark Brooks
|71-72-73—216
|Russ Cochran
|71-73-72—216
|Tommy Armour III
|73-71-72—216
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|72-75-69—216
|Miguel Angel Martin
|76-71-71—218
|Hale Irwin
|73-75-70—218
|Michael Bradley
|76-68-75—219
|Mark O'Meara
|74-71-74—219
|Fran Quinn
|72-75-72—219
|Joe Durant
|73-75-71—219
|Sandy Lyle
|71-73-76—220
|Brian Henninger
|74-74-72—220
|Olin Browne
|74-76-71—221
|Tom Kite
|71-78-74—223
|Steve Pate
|78-73-72—223
|John Daly
|72-68—WD