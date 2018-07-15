Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|200
|0—2
|7
|2
|Boston
|000
|100
|001
|4—6
|11
|0
Gaviglio, Mayza (4), Santos (6), Biagini (8), Clippard (9), Rowley (10) and Maile; Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Kelly (7), Barnes (7), Workman (9), Kimbrel (10) and Leon. W_Kimbrel 2-1. L_Rowley 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (15), Martinez (29).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000—1
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|00x—2
|7
|0
Anderson, Williams (6), Burnes (7) and Kratz; Nova, Rodriguez (5), Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Rodriguez 2-2. L_Anderson 6-7. Sv_Vazquez (22). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (12), Polanco (15).