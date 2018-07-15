  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/15 04:49
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 000 200 0—2 7 2
Boston 000 100 001 4—6 11 0
(10 innings)

Gaviglio, Mayza (4), Santos (6), Biagini (8), Clippard (9), Rowley (10) and Maile; Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Kelly (7), Barnes (7), Workman (9), Kimbrel (10) and Leon. W_Kimbrel 2-1. L_Rowley 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (15), Martinez (29).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 000 010 000—1 9 0
Pittsburgh 200 000 00x—2 7 0

Anderson, Williams (6), Burnes (7) and Kratz; Nova, Rodriguez (5), Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Rodriguez 2-2. L_Anderson 6-7. Sv_Vazquez (22). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (12), Polanco (15).