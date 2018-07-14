Dollar General Celebrates 15,000th Store Grand Opening

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2018--Dollar General (NYSE: DG) kicked off the grand opening of its 15,000th store in Wilmington, North Carolina, by hosting a community celebration and donating $15,000 to five local schools to support literacy and education initiatives.

“Opening our 15,000 th store is a major milestone for Dollar General,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Wilmington native. “Since our humble beginnings in Scottsville, Kentucky, almost 80 years ago, we have become one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S., created tens of thousands of jobs and grown into a trusted partner for countless communities in 44 states, including 800 store locations in North Carolina. As we have grown, we have remained committed to our mission of Serving Others by delivering value and convenience to our customers in each of the communities we serve. I am grateful for the efforts of more than 130,000 employees who work hard every day to help meet the needs of our customers.”

The grand opening celebration kicked off at 8 a.m. with comments from Dollar General executives and Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. The Company also awarded a total of $15,000 to five area schools. Lake Forest Academy, Mary W. Howe Pre-K Center, Sunset Park Elementary, Williston Middle School and International School at Gregory each received $3,000 to support literacy and education initiatives.

Dollar General also presented the first 500 adult customers with $10 gift cards and tote bags containing a variety of complimentary products. A number of Dollar General’s vendor partners participated in the festivities by providing giveaways and entertainment throughout the day. Customers were also treated to breakfast, lunch and a selection of Clover Valley® private brand snack samples in the afternoon.

“Congratulations to Dollar General on the opening of their 15,000th store!” said Bill Saffo, Mayor of Wilmington. “The City of Wilmington is honored to be the site of this milestone, and we know this store will be a fine addition to the neighborhood.”

Dollar General was originally founded in 1939 as Turner and Son Wholesale by J.L. Turner and Cal Turner, Sr. The father-and-son team pioneered the dollar-store concept when they opened the first Dollar General retail location in Springfield, Kentucky in 1955. Today, Dollar General employs more than 130,000 people through 15,000 retail stores and 15 distribution centers in 44 states.

Dollar General provides quality name-brand and private brand merchandise such as health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. The company also sells an assortment of packaged foods, as well as some refrigerated foods and frozen foods. In addition to high quality private brands, all of which carry a 100% satisfaction guarantee, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted brands such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg's, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 75 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

