Protein Ingredient Procurement Report: Sourcing and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

Our procurement reports for the offer a comprehensive analysis of the supply market scenario and the sustainability practices impacting category growth. Also, in this report, the category spend is analyzed from both the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

“One of the best procurement practice for the buyers is to ensure that suppliers follow relevant protein standards for estimating the total protein content in different protein ingredients,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. “Also, focusing on saving costs by sourcing from best cost-sourcing locations is one of the key category management strategies for buyers looking to maximize cost savings.”

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the protein ingredient market.

The rise in awareness of the benefits of functional foods and dietary supplements The growth of the F&B industry The increasing use of protein ingredients in the manufacturing of paper coatings

Report scope snapshot: Protein ingredient market

Market Insights

Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region Regional spend dynamics

Category Pricing Insights

Supplier cost structure Supply chain margins Comparison of pricing models

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices Procurement best practices Innovation and success stories

