Off-Road Vehicles Procurement Report: Procurement and Supply Market Intelligence Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement market intelligence report on the off-road vehicles category offers comprehensive insights on pricing trends, sustainability practices, procurement best practices, and category management to drive category growth.

Our procurement reports for the offer a comprehensive analysis of the supply market to identify the regional and global spend opportunities for the suppliers in this category. It also offers a coverage of the pricing models and its impact on the pricing strategies.

“One of the procurement best practices for the buyers is to focus on eliminating ad-hoc spend management by consolidating the entire category-related spend under a single sales account,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “A major category management objective for the buyers is to reduce inventory management costs through effective demand optimization.”

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the off-road vehicles market.

The rise in the adoption of off-road vehicles The increase in the number of tournaments The rise in R&D projects that aim at providing superior off-road capabilities to vehicles

Report scope snapshot: Off-road vehicles market

Market Insights

Regional influence on global spend Spend segmentation by region Global category spend To know more,

Category Pricing Insights

Cost drivers impacting pricing Total cost of ownership analysis Comparison of pricing models To know more,

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices Procurement best practices Sustainability practices To know more,

