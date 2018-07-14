Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;83;74;Brief a.m. showers;81;74;SW;10;86%;93%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;108;87;Mostly cloudy, warm;106;91;WNW;7;43%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;97;73;Sunny and breezy;96;72;W;18;39%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Humid with sunshine;82;70;Mostly sunny, humid;85;72;W;7;69%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;74;56;Partly sunny;80;60;NE;5;53%;4%;7

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;63;51;Spotty showers;63;52;SE;6;70%;75%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;114;86;Sunny and very hot;114;88;SE;9;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A p.m. t-storm;78;62;A p.m. t-storm;80;61;NE;10;65%;74%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;85;67;Mostly sunny, warm;86;71;NNE;10;55%;21%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;93;76;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;SSW;9;39%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;61;55;Rain;61;50;NNW;9;81%;82%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;112;81;Sunshine, seasonable;112;84;NNW;6;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Increasing clouds;95;77;High clouds;94;75;SSW;9;52%;36%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;80;70;A stray t-shower;80;70;W;15;73%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;92;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;WSW;9;73%;81%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;85;72;Sunny and humid;86;72;SSW;11;70%;25%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;88;77;A t-storm around;90;77;SSW;5;71%;81%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;84;63;Mostly sunny;84;62;NW;6;52%;10%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;77;57;Partly sunny;76;58;NNE;6;55%;5%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;65;47;Clearing, a shower;65;47;ESE;8;70%;56%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up;81;52;Mainly cloudy;80;51;E;8;42%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;84;62;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;N;8;46%;10%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;81;56;Warm with sunshine;84;59;ENE;4;43%;16%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;84;62;Partly sunny;83;60;ENE;6;58%;10%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;Partly sunny;83;60;NNW;8;41%;5%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;67;52;Partly sunny;61;47;ESE;7;62%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny intervals;85;62;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;NW;5;32%;14%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;90;76;Sunny and very warm;91;76;WSW;6;63%;5%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;NW;8;38%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;61;44;Plenty of sun;63;43;ESE;7;62%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;68;ESE;4;60%;73%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;95;82;High clouds and warm;97;83;WSW;15;51%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;73;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SSE;6;72%;73%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;85;80;Cloudy with showers;85;79;WSW;10;80%;99%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and nice;70;57;Lots of sun, nice;73;57;NNW;8;62%;6%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;85;79;Mostly sunny, nice;86;78;W;10;76%;21%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;S;8;52%;14%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun;87;70;Some sun, a shower;85;70;SSE;12;73%;56%;8

Delhi, India;A stray thunderstorm;90;82;A t-storm in spots;94;82;ESE;4;77%;74%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;95;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;60;SSW;8;53%;84%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A little a.m. rain;96;82;A t-storm in spots;95;81;SE;10;64%;78%;9

Dili, East Timor;Clearing;93;68;Turning cloudy;88;70;SSE;5;56%;30%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;Spotty showers;68;52;WSW;11;79%;83%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;106;73;Hot with sunshine;104;74;NNE;6;17%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;65;W;16;63%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;NW;6;92%;90%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;67;49;Partly sunny;68;47;SE;8;53%;36%;4

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;6;65%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of t-storms;84;61;A thunderstorm;78;60;WNW;6;65%;76%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;A few showers;88;78;WSW;13;79%;90%;4

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;79;Cloudy with t-storms;85;79;E;16;83%;98%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;86;76;A shower;88;75;ENE;14;61%;74%;10

Hyderabad, India;Rain and drizzle;80;72;A little a.m. rain;81;72;W;11;79%;85%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;98;81;A t-storm in spots;97;80;E;10;71%;73%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the a.m.;86;71;A shower in the a.m.;84;69;ENE;7;67%;58%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;74;A morning shower;91;75;NNE;5;56%;53%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;106;85;Mostly sunny, warm;101;85;N;9;38%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;60;42;Mainly cloudy;57;38;E;9;62%;18%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;68;Sunny and hot;99;71;N;5;20%;14%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;91;84;Mostly sunny;93;85;SW;10;58%;17%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;84;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SSE;4;80%;74%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;106;80;Mostly sunny, warm;103;82;S;13;29%;13%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;81;59;Thundershowers;77;60;WNW;5;65%;80%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;92;81;Partly sunny, warm;92;81;E;14;59%;30%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning sunny;85;68;Sunshine, pleasant;86;68;WSW;6;60%;14%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;90;81;Clearing, a t-storm;91;80;SE;9;76%;73%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;75;Variable clouds;91;75;ENE;4;71%;42%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A passing shower;52;27;Partly sunny;53;25;ENE;9;45%;6%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;84;75;A.M. showers, cloudy;83;73;SW;8;79%;97%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;61;Partly sunny;67;60;S;8;75%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds breaking;73;64;A heavy thunderstorm;74;64;NW;8;73%;55%;11

London, United Kingdom;Nice with sunshine;78;59;Partly sunny;82;62;WSW;5;47%;2%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;86;68;Some sun, fog early;86;68;S;6;60%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;67;Mostly sunny, nice;80;65;SW;7;67%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;92;63;Sunny and nice;88;63;WSW;6;32%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;82;WSW;8;71%;79%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;87;76;A morning shower;87;75;E;5;77%;63%;9

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;83;78;Clouds, downpours;84;78;WSW;11;82%;99%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;58;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;45;N;16;59%;41%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;E;5;46%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A shower or two;90;76;A morning shower;90;77;S;6;62%;62%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;74;56;A thundershower;76;61;NNE;5;75%;81%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;75;A shower in places;82;75;SSW;15;71%;77%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;66;51;Partly sunny;56;45;SE;9;61%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;83;68;Mostly sunny;87;69;SSE;1;60%;7%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;81;65;A shower or t-storm;82;66;N;6;65%;66%;6

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;85;79;Heavy rain, breezy;85;78;WSW;14;86%;95%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;69;53;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;SSW;7;67%;36%;8

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;90;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;W;7;67%;52%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;101;76;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;WNW;9;38%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;59;Nice with some sun;78;57;NNE;12;59%;1%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warm with clearing;98;75;Hot with sunshine;97;77;WSW;6;56%;13%;11

Oslo, Norway;Some sun, pleasant;80;54;Partly sunny;83;55;SSE;5;45%;3%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;86;64;Sunshine;90;65;SE;6;55%;2%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun;82;79;An afternoon shower;83;78;E;13;81%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;NW;7;81%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;90;73;Afternoon showers;88;74;E;6;75%;80%;9

Paris, France;A thunderstorm;86;61;Some sun, a t-storm;85;62;NE;5;47%;76%;8

Perth, Australia;Rain at times;63;52;A passing shower;63;58;W;9;60%;80%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;89;78;Cloudy;86;78;SW;10;74%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;85;77;Rain and a t-storm;87;76;SE;13;83%;88%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;95;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;E;5;51%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;79;54;Partly sunny;78;56;N;5;49%;25%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Low clouds breaking;91;72;Some brightening;89;72;NW;7;70%;19%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;74;50;Lots of sun, nice;74;48;SE;9;41%;29%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;76;63;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;NE;8;63%;3%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;70;A morning shower;83;70;SE;10;65%;51%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;54;49;Periods of rain;55;46;WNW;6;89%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;78;63;Showers and t-storms;77;62;NNE;7;71%;70%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;78;65;Mostly sunny, humid;83;67;NNW;4;68%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;110;90;Sunny and seasonable;112;88;NW;10;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;94;66;Plenty of sun;93;67;NW;7;40%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;80;61;Sunshine;81;61;NE;5;59%;9%;5

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;69;57;Fog, then sun;69;57;WSW;11;69%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;77;67;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;ENE;7;70%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;79;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;79;E;15;73%;67%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;80;67;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;NNE;6;77%;83%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;58;Mostly sunny;84;58;W;7;24%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Fog this morning;60;43;A shower in the a.m.;57;36;E;3;68%;80%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny;86;75;NNE;5;73%;44%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds breaking;79;57;A heavy thunderstorm;74;59;NW;6;71%;55%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;83;62;Sunny and very warm;87;62;NNE;8;47%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;88;75;Partly sunny;92;73;WNW;5;64%;7%;10

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;93;79;Partly sunny and hot;91;79;SSE;11;59%;6%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;88;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SE;9;71%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;77;58;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;W;8;58%;13%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;88;78;A stray shower;86;77;E;14;70%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;86;60;Partly sunny, warm;85;60;SSE;5;44%;10%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;Plenty of sunshine;62;41;W;7;51%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;99;79;High clouds;94;80;ESE;13;58%;19%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;81;60;A t-storm in spots;78;61;NNE;6;66%;43%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;102;76;Sunny and hot;103;74;NNW;7;20%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. t-storm;90;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;65;NW;11;70%;78%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;102;78;Sunny and very warm;103;80;ENE;7;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny, nice;89;78;Mostly sunny, nice;88;74;ESE;9;55%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;93;69;Sunny and very warm;95;68;E;5;41%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny and hot;95;80;Sunshine and humid;95;81;S;12;63%;17%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;79;69;Humid with sunshine;81;68;E;4;77%;1%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;101;79;Sunny and pleasant;95;76;NNE;6;45%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;Sunny and very warm;97;74;ESE;12;47%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;79;56;Not as warm;67;49;WNW;9;77%;66%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;83;64;Brilliant sunshine;85;63;NNW;5;48%;0%;8

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;84;60;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;N;6;44%;9%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;A t-storm or two;84;76;SSW;5;78%;99%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;74;60;A couple of t-storms;76;62;NNE;8;82%;85%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;60;Showers and t-storms;75;60;NW;12;73%;84%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;54;46;Increasing clouds;58;52;ENE;17;76%;79%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, some heavy;85;76;Periods of rain;83;77;SW;8;87%;94%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, warm;94;66;Mostly sunny;91;63;NE;4;41%;35%;11

