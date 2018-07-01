Earthquake rattles Northeastern Taiwan’s Yilan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A magnitude-4.3 earthquake struck the coastal Yilan County town of Nan’ao Saturday evening, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The epicenter of the tremor, which occurred at 7:46 p.m., was situated at a depth of 70.3 kilometers at a point 18.8 km south of the Yilan County Government.

Its highest intensity was felt in Nan’ao, in parts of Taoyuan City, and in Taipei City’s Xinyi shopping district, according to the weather bureau’s website.

The Yilan quake followed a series of six tremors during the early hours of the morning much further south along Taiwan’s east coast, in Taitung County. The earthquakes ranged in magnitude between 3.7 and 4.5 but were barely felt outside the region, reports said.

No damage or casualties were reported from any of Saturday’s quakes.