Lamborghini driver in Taipei accident attends memorial service for victim

Worker and driver's girlfriend died in the tunnel crash

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/14 19:58

Yu Han-ning (in wheelchair) at the memorial service for Chang Sung-hsiang. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The driver of a Lamborghini who crashed into a truck inside a tunnel, leading to the death of two people, visited the memorial service for one of the victims Saturday to express his regret.

In the early morning of July 7, Yu Han-ning (游瀚甯), 24, drove a rented white Lamborghini into a tunnel in Taipei City at high speed. He lost control over the vehicle, which first slammed into a wall and then into two stationary trucks used by three workers to replace lights inside the tunnel.

As a result, both his passenger, a 27-year-old woman surnamed Liu (劉), and one of the workers, Chang Sung-hsiang (張松祥), 49, died on site, reports said.

Chang’s family held his memorial service on Saturday afternoon, and Yu appeared in a wheelchair, accompanied by both his parents, and stayed for about an hour before apologizing to the family, the Central News Agency reported.

His father, the founder of a spiritual group with reportedly hundreds of thousands of followers in China, promised to take care of the medical costs for Chang and for his two colleagues who were injured in the accident.
