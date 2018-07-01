When traditional temple parade meets contemporary designs — Daxi Daxi Festival kicks off in Taiwan’s Taoyuan 

TAOYUAN (Taiwan News) — The Daxi Daxi Festival, a series of cultural activities celebrating traditional folk beliefs with contemporary design and art kicked off Saturday at Taoyuan City’s Daxi Old Street. The festival will last three weeks leading up to the grand temple parade, which honors the birthday of the Taoist deity Lord Guan (Guan Gong) between August 4 and 5.

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦) said the birthday celebration of the Lord Guan of the Pu Ji Temple has had a significant meaning for local people over the past century, and it is as important as the celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Crowds gather in front of the Pu Ji Temple shortly before the opening ceremony (Taiwan News)

The celebration of the Lord Guan has always come with a temple parade with ‘Din Tao’ clubs, formed by local people to give various performances. Some of the clubs have people disguised as Taoist deities, either with dramatic makeups or in character costumes, while others are music groups performing with eastern music instruments.

There are also people carrying the statue of the most important deity in a temple, such as the Lord Guan of the Pu Ji Temple, in the procession, while others shoot off fireworks constantly throughout the parade.

“Our temple fair is not just about folk beliefs and tradition, it is also about cultural exchanges,” said the mayor. At today’s opening procession, two Japanese parade groups are invited to join the performances of 31 local Din Tao clubs to help celebrate the opening of the festival, said Cheng.

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang exchanges gifts with a Japan’s Hyoge Matsuri parade group (Taiwan News)

We also integrated the Taoist tradition with contemporary art, said Cheng, in reference to the three young Taiwanese artists — Pili Wu (吳孝儒), Godkidlla (小子/ 廖俊裕), and Shao Yen (陳劭彥) — commissioned to design for the Daxi Daxi Festival.

“The three young artists have brought a new life to our hundred-year tradition,” said the mayor.

The Daxi Daxi Festival kicks off on July 15 (Taiwan News)

Starting from July 16, a series of cultural events such as art performances, workshops and markets will take place one after another. For example, workshops on creating theatrical puppets and lanterns will be held on July 16 and July 21 respectively.

In addition, performances of traditional Taiwanese folk theater with a taste of modern expression will take place from July 28 to 29 as a way to honor Taoist deities and to show the solidarity of the locals in terms of preserving the tradition.

There are also multiple events organized almost every day, such as markets and museum exhibitions, for three weeks until the final temple parade starting August 4.

Design and Art

Cooperating with the 31 Din Tao clubs giving performances at the opening ceremony and later the final temple parade, artists Pili Wu, Godkidlla, and Shao Yen have transformed the Taoist tradition into a modern cultural festival with their unique creativity.

Visual Design of the Daxi Daxi Festival (Image source: the Daxi Daxi Festival)

Having designed the 2018 New Year’s Card for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Godkidlla was responsible for the entire visual design of the Daxi Daxi Festival. He abandoned the traditional solemn and formidable image of the Lord Guan and replaced it with an animated one, which instantly gives the god an appearance that is more modern and approachable.

Neon light boxes designed by Pili Wu (吳孝儒) (Taiwan News)

Once launching his own collection at the London Fashion Week, fashion designer Shao Yen used dark-glow colors to re-design customs for performers disguised as Taoist deities, as Pili Wu transformed the flags of Din Tao clubs into neon light boxes.

Costume designed by Shao Yen (陳劭彥) (Taiwan News)

Costume designed by Shao Yen (陳劭彥) (Taiwan News)

Shao Yen (陳劭彥) (from left to right), Godkidlla (小子/ 廖俊裕), Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦), and Pili Wu (吳孝儒) (Taiwan News)

The Pu Ji Temple (Taiwan News)