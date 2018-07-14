Chelsea hires Sarri as manager, replacing fired Conte

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has hired Maurizio Sarri as its manager on a three-year contract.

The 59-year-old Italian takes over at Stamford Bridge from Antonio Conte, who was fired on Friday.

The Premier League club made the announcement on Saturday.

During three years with Napoli, Sarri helped the club to two second-place finishes in Serie A and won the Coach of the Year award in 2017.

Sarri says "I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League. It is an exciting new period in my career."