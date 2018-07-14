AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Kashmiri villagers inspecting a house damaged in a gun battle flee from it after hearing rumors of Indian army soldiers returning back to the site, wh
Molly Kofahl, 4, left, and Charles Daviskiba, 3, pose after being crowned Mud Day Queen and King during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, Jul
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens to British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, speak during their meeting at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, E
Office workers spray each other with water guns outside their office building in Beijing, Friday, July 13, 2018. Employees in China sometimes put in l
A man mourns over the body of 15-year-old Othman Hellis at the morgue of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Friday, July 13, 2018. Gaza's Health Ministr
Members of various Scottish clans stand with torches as they prepare to announce their arrival during the opening ceremony for the 63rd Annual Grandfa
People run after cars were set on fire near the Best Western hotel during protests over a fuel price increase in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Saturday, J
People stand on a bench in a flooded area of Bhaktapur, Nepal, Thursday, July 12, 2018. The flooding was caused by overflowing of the Hanumante River
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes "Mud Day" queen and king in Michigan, protests over fuel increases in Haiti and members of Scottish clans holding torches during a traditional games competition in North Carolina.
___
This gallery contains photos from the week of July 7-13, 2018.
See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com
___
Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers
Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/
___
This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.