Outgoing AIT director leaves Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The man who represented the United States in Taiwan for the past three years, outgoing American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Kin Moy (梅健華), left the island nation Saturday.

He was the first ethnic Chinese to have served in the Taipei-based posting, and he will be succeeded by Brent Christensen, a former AIT deputy director. The new director was expected to arrive in late August, the Central News Agency reported.

In his , Moy said Taiwan’s most beautiful scenery was its people, and that scenery would always stay with him in his heart.

Moy, 52, his wife and their four children boarded a flight out of Taiwan during the morning and did not speak with reporters, but later in the day, AIT posted a goodbye message online, according to CNA.

When he first took office three years ago, Moy had predicted the next few years would play a key role in developing Taiwan-U.S. relations, and looking back now, he said that through the efforts of people on both sides, many achievements to be proud of had been made.

During Moy’s term in office, he presided over the official inauguration of the new AIT offices in Taipei City’s Neihu District, even though staff will not make the move until September.