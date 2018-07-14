Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday at the end of Sri Lanka's second innings in the first test against South Africa:
|Sri Lanka 1st Innings 287
|South Africa 1st Innings 126
|Sri Lanka 2nd Innings
|(Overnight 122 for 4)
Danushka Gunathilaka c Rabada b Maharaj 17
Dimuth Karunaratne c Amla b Rabada 60
Dhananjaya de Silva b Maharaj 9
Kusal Mendis lbw b Maharaj 0
Angelo Mathews b Maharaj 35
Roshen Silva run out 13
Niroshan Dickwella c De Kock b Rabada 9
Dilruwan Perera lbw b Rabada 2
Suranga Lakmal not out 33
Rangana Herath lbw b Shamsi 0
Lakshan Sandakan c Bavuma b Steyn 6
Extras (2b, 4lb) 6
TOTAL: (all out) 190
Overs: 57.4
Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-64, 3-64, 4-92, 5-117, 6-132, 7-134, 8-156, 9-163, 10-190.
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 12-0-44-3, Dale Steyn 11.4-1-35-1, Keshav Maharaj 20-5-58-4, Tabraiz Shamsi 11-0-37-1, Vernon Philander 3-0-10-0.
Toss: Sri Lanka.
Umpires: Rod Tucker and Paul Reiffel, Australia
Third Umpire: Nigel Llong, England; Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies