Steyn equals South African record for most test wickets

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn equaled former captain Shaun Pollock's South African record for most wickets in test cricket in the first test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Steyn dismissed last man Lakshan Sandakan, who was caught at point by Temba Bauvma to end the Sri Lankan innings on 190 runs.

Steyn, who is returning to the side from injury, required three wickets to break Pollock's haul of 421 wickets prior to the series. He picked up a wicket in the first innings before dismissing Sandakan in the second innings.

Considered one of the all-time greats in the sport, Steyn debuted for South Africa 14 years ago and he is playing his 87th test match.