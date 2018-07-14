Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|030
|011—5
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|130
|020
|00x—6
|8
|0
German, Holder (5), Shreve (7) and Higashioka; Bieber, O.Perez (8), Ramirez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Bieber 5-1. L_German 2-5. Sv_C.Allen (19). HRs_New York, Stanton (23).
___
|Texas
|000
|010
|400—5
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|300—4
|9
|1
Hamels, Leclerc (7), Chavez (8), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Cobb, T.Scott (7), Marinez (7), Fry (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Hamels 5-8. L_Cobb 2-12. Sv_Kela (23). HRs_Texas, Gallo (22), Rua (5).
___
|Toronto
|035
|000
|032—13
|14
|4
|Boston
|150
|100
|000—
|7
|12
|0
Borucki, Petricka (4), Loup (6), Axford (6), Oh (7), Mayza (8), Clippard (9) and Martin; Porcello, Velazquez (3), Thornburg (5), Brasier (6), J.Kelly (8), R.Scott (8) and Leon. W_Petricka 1-0. L_Porcello 11-4. HRs_Toronto, Smoak 2 (16), Smith Jr. (2).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|1
|Houston
|201
|000
|00x—3
|11
|1
Fiers, VerHagen (7), Greene (8) and McCann; Keuchel, Sipp (7), Peacock (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi. W_Keuchel 7-8. L_Fiers 6-6. Sv_Rondon (8). HRs_Houston, Bregman (20).
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|141
|001—
|8
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|404
|002
|10x—11
|15
|2
Eovaldi, Kittredge (3), Yarbrough (6), Wood (7), Stanek (8) and Ramos; Odorizzi, Busenitz (5), Rogers (6), Belisle (6), Hildenberger (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Hildenberger 2-2. L_Eovaldi 3-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Bauers (4), Wendle (4). Minnesota, Mauer (3).
___
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|220—6
|7
|1
|Chicago
|302
|002
|02x—9
|14
|2
Keller, Fillmyer (3), Hill (6), Adam (7), McCarthy (8) and S.Perez; Shields, Avilan (7), Minaya (7), Cedeno (8), J.Gomez (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez. W_Shields 4-10. L_Keller 2-4. Sv_Soria (14). HRs_Chicago, Narvaez (3), Abreu (13), Garcia (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|200
|100
|400—
|7
|12
|0
|Colorado
|112
|042
|00x—10
|14
|1
Bergman, Pazos (5), Morin (6), Lawrence (8) and Herrmann; Hoffman, Musgrave (4), Rusin (7), Oberg (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Musgrave 1-3. L_Bergman 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (26). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (19), Story (19).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|000—2
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|20x—3
|9
|0
Pena, Alvarez (5), Robles (6), Bedrosian (7), J.Anderson (7) and Briceno; Buehler, Ferguson (6), Goeddel (8), Alexander (9) and Grandal. W_Ferguson 2-1. L_Bedrosian 3-2. Sv_Alexander (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun 2 (8). Los Angeles, Muncy (22).
___
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|101
|50x—7
|8
|0
E.Jackson, Dull (7), Bleich (7), Casilla (7) and Lucroy; Bumgarner, Moronta (7), Dyson (8) and Posey. W_Bumgarner 3-3. L_E.Jackson 1-1. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|001—2
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Arrieta, Arano (8), Neshek (9) and Alfaro; Chen, Ja.Guerra (7), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 7-6. L_Chen 2-7. Sv_Neshek (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (13).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|001
|100—3
|9
|2
|Pittsburgh
|302
|100
|01x—7
|12
|0
Ju.Guerra, Woodruff (5), Barnes (8) and Nottingham; Kingham, E.Santana (7), Crick (8) and Cervelli. W_Kingham 4-4. L_Ju.Guerra 6-6. Sv_Crick (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Woodruff (1), Shaw (17). Pittsburgh, Polanco (14).
___
|Washington
|001
|000
|010—2
|8
|0
|New York
|310
|000
|00x—4
|11
|0
Roark, J.Miller (6), Grace (7), Kelley (8) and Wieters; Syndergaard, Lugo (6), Gsellman (8) and Mesoraco. W_Syndergaard 5-1. L_Roark 3-12. Sv_Gsellman (4). HRs_Washington, Adams (14).
___
|Arizona
|000
|001
|100—2
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
Godley, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila; A.Sanchez, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (7), Biddle (8), L.Jackson (9) and Suzuki. W_Godley 11-6. L_S.Freeman 2-5. Sv_Boxberger (23).
___
|Cincinnati
|201
|000
|510—9
|14
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
Harvey, Hughes (6), Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8), Brice (9) and Barnhart; C.Martinez, Gregerson (6), Lyons (6), Tuivailala (7), Cecil (7), Holland (9) and Molina, Pena. W_Harvey 5-5. L_C.Martinez 6-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Herrera (1), Gennett (16).
___
|Chicago
|020
|010
|001
|1—5
|9
|0
|San Diego
|120
|000
|010
|0—4
|10
|3
Chatwood, Cishek (6), Wilson (7), Edwards Jr. (7), Duensing (8), Strop (9), Morrow (10) and Contreras; Richard, Maton (7), Yates (8), Hand (9), Cimber (10) and Hedges. W_Strop 4-1. L_Cimber 3-5. Sv_Morrow (21). HRs_San Diego, Jankowski (2).