BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/07/14 13:41
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 76 294 78 105 .357
Altuve Hou 97 382 62 128 .335
JMartinez Bos 90 348 69 115 .330
Segura Sea 88 363 65 118 .325
Simmons LAA 84 313 45 98 .313
Trout LAA 95 329 71 103 .313
MMachado Bal 94 361 46 113 .313
MDuffy TB 78 305 31 95 .311
Brantley Cle 82 334 52 103 .308
Castellanos Det 92 369 53 113 .306
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; NCruz, Seattle, 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 79; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 69; Haniger, Seattle, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; KDavis, Oakland, 63; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Lindor, Cleveland, 62.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-5.