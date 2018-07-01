  1. Home
Typhoon Son Tinh likely to emerge on Monday: Taiwan forecasters

Second half of next week should bring more clarity

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/14 13:49

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A tropical depression near Guam was likely to turn into Tropical Storm Son Tinh (山神) on Monday, but it was still too early to tell if it would ever impact Taiwan, forecasters said Saturday.

The Central Weather Bureau said it was closely watching developments, adding that conditions were ripe from the South China Sea to the Pacific east of the Philippines for new typhoons to emerge. Whether the depression near Guam would turn into a tropical storm was not entirely certain yet, forecasters said. The second half of next week could bring more clarity into the situation, according to an Apple Daily report.

Earlier, weather expert Daniel Wu (吳德榮) caused a debate when he said that the typhoon season was moving into higher gear, with one typhoon a week a possibility.

Meteorologist Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said that in the past, forecasters would wait until a low-pressure area formed before even starting to talk about the possibility of a typhoon, let alone about its strength and potential route. Making predictions too early was useless, Peng said.

The various forecasting services in Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan and Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau might also hold completely different views about the same tropical depression or typhoon, the Apple Daily cautioned.
