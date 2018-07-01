Taiwan Excellence products showcased in Tokyo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese actress Kuroki Hitomi (黑木瞳) acted as a Taiwan Excellence awards spokesperson at a ceremony in Tokyo July 13.

During the ceremony Hitomi, 57, discussed her first trip to Taiwan with the ceremony host. The actress first visited Taiwan 15 years ago to shoot the film "Dark Water," and the warm reception she experienced then has since drawn her back several times, reported CNA.



(CNA image)

Although Hitomi has only traveled to Taiwan's capital city, she has visited Taipei several times and she said it is one of her favorite travel destinations for a short holiday. She feels that Taiwan's blend of traditional and contemporary in the daily lifestyle creates a "unique culture."

Over 75 products from 28 Taiwan manufacturers are on display at the KITTE shopping center in Tokyo now through July 15. During the presentation Hitomi marveled at a wireless speaker housed in a birdcage, impressed by the item's functionality and artistry.

Taiwan IoT products in particular have been met with commercial success in Japan, such as AR / VR devices and electric cars and bicycles, according to CNA.



(CNA image)

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) have cooperated to promote Taiwan products in Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India.