Trump back in Scotland ahead of Putin talks

By JILL COLVIN and PAUL KELBIE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/14 12:45

TURNBERRY, Scotland (AP) — President Donald Trump is back in Scotland, where he's spending the weekend preparing for his high-stakes summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin — and likely playing some golf.

The last time Trump traveled to Scotland was in 2016, when he created a media maelstrom as he held a roving press conference and cheered the Brexit vote.

This visit is likely to be less dramatic, as he spends the weekend out of the spotlight.

Trump has long professed a special connection to Scotland, the land of his mother's birth. He owns two championship-level golf resorts in the country, including the seaside Turnberry.

But ever since he ventured into Scotland a dozen years ago, Trump has been losing money and waging battles against longtime residents, wind farms and local politicians.