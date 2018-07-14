Indictment ties Russian government to election hacking

WASHINGTON (AP) — An indictment from the special counsel says 12 Russian military intelligence officers hacked into the Clinton presidential campaign and Democratic Party and released tens of thousands of private communications.

It was allegedly part of a sweeping conspiracy by the Kremlin to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election announced days before President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The indictment represents special counsel Robert Mueller's first charges against Russian government officials for interfering in American politics, an effort U.S. intelligence agencies say was aimed at helping the Trump campaign and harming the election bid of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.