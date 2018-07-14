Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 000 030 011—5 7 0 Cleveland 130 020 00x—6 8 0

German, Holder (5), Shreve (7) and Higashioka; Bieber, O.Perez (8), Ramirez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Bieber 5-1. L_German 2-5. Sv_C.Allen (19). HRs_New York, Stanton (23).

___

Texas 000 010 400—5 8 0 Baltimore 000 010 300—4 9 1

Hamels, Leclerc (7), Chavez (8), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Cobb, T.Scott (7), Marinez (7), Fry (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Hamels 5-8. L_Cobb 2-12. Sv_Kela (23). HRs_Texas, Gallo (22), Rua (5).

___

Toronto 035 000 032—13 14 4 Boston 150 100 000— 7 12 0

Borucki, Petricka (4), Loup (6), Axford (6), Oh (7), Mayza (8), Clippard (9) and Martin; Porcello, Velazquez (3), Thornburg (5), Brasier (6), J.Kelly (8), R.Scott (8) and Leon. W_Petricka 1-0. L_Porcello 11-4. HRs_Toronto, Smoak 2 (16), Smith Jr. (2).

___

Detroit 000 000 000—0 7 1 Houston 201 000 00x—3 11 1

Fiers, VerHagen (7), Greene (8) and McCann; Keuchel, Sipp (7), Peacock (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi. W_Keuchel 7-8. L_Fiers 6-6. Sv_Rondon (8). HRs_Houston, Bregman (20).

___

Tampa Bay 001 141 001— 8 13 0 Minnesota 404 002 10x—11 15 2

Eovaldi, Kittredge (3), Yarbrough (6), Wood (7), Stanek (8) and Ramos; Odorizzi, Busenitz (5), Rogers (6), Belisle (6), Hildenberger (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Hildenberger 2-2. L_Eovaldi 3-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Bauers (4), Wendle (4). Minnesota, Mauer (3).

___

Kansas City 002 000 220—6 7 1 Chicago 302 002 02x—9 14 2

Keller, Fillmyer (3), Hill (6), Adam (7), McCarthy (8) and S.Perez; Shields, Avilan (7), Minaya (7), Cedeno (8), J.Gomez (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez. W_Shields 4-10. L_Keller 2-4. Sv_Soria (14). HRs_Chicago, Narvaez (3), Abreu (13), Garcia (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 010 000 001—2 8 0 Miami 000 000 000—0 3 0

Arrieta, Arano (8), Neshek (9) and Alfaro; Chen, Ja.Guerra (7), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 7-6. L_Chen 2-7. Sv_Neshek (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (13).

___

Milwaukee 001 001 100—3 9 2 Pittsburgh 302 100 01x—7 12 0

Ju.Guerra, Woodruff (5), Barnes (8) and Nottingham; Kingham, E.Santana (7), Crick (8) and Cervelli. W_Kingham 4-4. L_Ju.Guerra 6-6. Sv_Crick (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Woodruff (1), Shaw (17). Pittsburgh, Polanco (14).

___

Washington 001 000 010—2 8 0 New York 310 000 00x—4 11 0

Roark, J.Miller (6), Grace (7), Kelley (8) and Wieters; Syndergaard, Lugo (6), Gsellman (8) and Mesoraco. W_Syndergaard 5-1. L_Roark 3-12. Sv_Gsellman (4). HRs_Washington, Adams (14).

___

Arizona 000 001 100—2 7 0 Atlanta 100 000 000—1 6 1

Godley, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila; A.Sanchez, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (7), Biddle (8), Jackson (9) and Suzuki. W_Godley 11-6. L_S.Freeman 2-5. Sv_Boxberger (23).

___

Cincinnati 201 000 510—9 14 0 St. Louis 100 000 000—1 4 0

Harvey, Hughes (6), Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8), Brice (9) and Barnhart; C.Martinez, Gregerson (6), Lyons (6), Tuivailala (7), Cecil (7), Holland (9) and Molina, Pena. W_Harvey 5-5. L_C.Martinez 6-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Herrera (1), Gennett (16).