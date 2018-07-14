  1. Home
Garcia gets 3 hits as White Sox beat Royals 9-6

By PATRICK ROSE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/14 11:56

CHICAGO (AP) — Leury Garcia had three hits and three RBIs, All-Star Jose Abreu homered for the first time in July, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-6 on Friday night.

Garcia doubled in two runs in the first, singled in the third and connected for a solo drive in the sixth. Omar Narvaez added a two-run homer in the eighth off Kevin McCarthy and Joakim Soria pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 17 chances.

James Shields (4-10) pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning as the White Sox earned their second straight win after a six-game slide. They finished with 14 hits against the AL Central-worst Royals.

Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs for Kansas City, which has dropped 12 of 13. Brad Keller (2-4) was tagged for five runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.