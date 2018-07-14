Tsai receives PARLACEN delegation, pledges to strengthen Taiwan-Central America ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan Today) -- President Tsai Ing-wen received a Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) delegation July 12 at the Office of the President in Taipei City, vowing to continue enhancing exchanges between Taiwan and countries in the region across a broad spectrum of areas.



Taiwan enjoys close relations with many Central American nations, Tsai said. The government is sparing no effort in working with these allies to promote mutually beneficial business opportunities and position the country as a gateway for the region’s exports, she added.



According to the president, she has made two state visits to Central America since taking office in May 2016. Such commitment underscores the importance of the region to Taiwan, Tsai said, adding that this is further illustrated by the raft of tailor-made collaborative projects for each ally spanning areas like agriculture, health care, rural development and women’s rights.



Taiwan’s extensive development and innovation experience, as well as its high-quality talent and technological prowess, make it a perfect partner for Central America, the president said. The government is willing and able to expand related exchanges and play a central role in advancing regional prosperity, she added.



Tsai also took the opportunity to thank PARLACEN for consistently supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. It is sincerely hoped this rock-solid backing remains in place going forward and opens more doors for the nation in the global arena, she said.



The PARLACEN delegation, led by President Tony Raful Tejada, wraps up July 13 its five-day visit to Taiwan. Other activities scheduled for the group include meetings with high-ranking officials from the Legislative Yuan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and fact-finding trips to local businesses and cultural facilities.



Established in 1991, PARLACEN comprises elected representatives from allies El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, as well as Dominican Republic and Panama. Taiwan, along with eight other countries including Mexico, Morocco, Puerto Rico and Venezuela, is a permanent observer in the Guatemala City-headquartered political institution.