Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/14 10:54
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 000 030 011—5 7 0
Cleveland 130 020 00x—6 8 0

German, Holder (5), Shreve (7) and Higashioka; Bieber, O.Perez (8), Ramirez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Bieber 5-1. L_German 2-5. Sv_C.Allen (19). HRs_New York, Stanton (23).

___

Texas 000 010 400—5 8 0
Baltimore 000 010 300—4 9 1

Hamels, Leclerc (7), Chavez (8), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Cobb, Scott (7), Marinez (7), Fry (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Hamels 5-8. L_Cobb 2-12. Sv_Kela (23). HRs_Texas, Gallo (22), Rua (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 010 000 001—2 8 0
Miami 000 000 000—0 3 0

Arrieta, Arano (8), Neshek (9) and Alfaro; Chen, Ja.Guerra (7), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 7-6. L_Chen 2-7. Sv_Neshek (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (13).

___

Milwaukee 001 001 100—3 9 2
Pittsburgh 302 100 01x—7 12 0

Ju.Guerra, Woodruff (5), Barnes (8) and Nottingham; Kingham, E.Santana (7), Crick (8) and Cervelli. W_Kingham 4-4. L_Ju.Guerra 6-6. Sv_Crick (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Woodruff (1), Shaw (17). Pittsburgh, Polanco (14).

___

Washington 001 000 010—2 8 0
New York 310 000 00x—4 11 0

Roark, J.Miller (6), Grace (7), Kelley (8) and Wieters; Syndergaard, Lugo (6), Gsellman (8) and Mesoraco. W_Syndergaard 5-1. L_Roark 3-12. Sv_Gsellman (4). HRs_Washington, Adams (14).

___

Arizona 000 001 100—2 7 0
Atlanta 100 000 000—1 6 1

Godley, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila; Sanchez, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (7), Biddle (8), Jackson (9) and Suzuki. W_Godley 11-6. L_S.Freeman 2-5. Sv_Boxberger (23).