  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/07/14 10:30
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 75 290 76 102 .352
Altuve Hou 96 378 62 126 .333
JMartinez Bos 89 343 68 113 .329
Segura Sea 87 359 63 117 .326
Trout LAA 94 325 71 102 .314
MMachado Bal 94 361 46 113 .313
Simmons LAA 83 309 45 96 .311
MDuffy TB 77 301 30 93 .309
Brantley Cle 82 334 52 103 .308
Castellanos Det 91 367 53 112 .305
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; NCruz, Seattle, 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 79; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 69; Haniger, Seattle, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 63; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Lindor, Cleveland, 62; Bregman, Houston, 61.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-5.