Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|030
|011—5
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|130
|020
|00x—6
|8
|0
German, Holder (5), Shreve (7) and Higashioka; Bieber, O.Perez (8), Ramirez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Bieber 5-1. L_German 2-5. Sv_C.Allen (19). HRs_New York, Stanton (23).
___
|Texas
|000
|010
|400—5
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|300—4
|9
|1
Hamels, Leclerc (7), Chavez (8), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Cobb, Scott (7), Marinez (7), Fry (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Hamels 5-8. L_Cobb 2-12. Sv_Kela (23). HRs_Texas, Gallo (22), Rua (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|001—2
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Arrieta, Arano (8), Neshek (9) and Alfaro; Chen, Ja.Guerra (7), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 7-6. L_Chen 2-7. Sv_Neshek (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (13).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|001
|100—3
|9
|2
|Pittsburgh
|302
|100
|01x—7
|12
|0
Ju.Guerra, Woodruff (5), Barnes (8) and Nottingham; Kingham, E.Santana (7), Crick (8) and Cervelli. W_Kingham 4-4. L_Ju.Guerra 6-6. Sv_Crick (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Woodruff (1), Shaw (17). Pittsburgh, Polanco (14).
___
|Washington
|001
|000
|010—2
|8
|0
|New York
|310
|000
|00x—4
|11
|0
Roark, J.Miller (6), Grace (7), Kelley (8) and Wieters; Syndergaard, Lugo (6), Gsellman (8) and Mesoraco. W_Syndergaard 5-1. L_Roark 3-12. Sv_Gsellman (4). HRs_Washington, Adams (14).