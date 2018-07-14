  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/14 10:15
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 13 8 .619
Atlanta 11 9 .550
Connecticut 11 10 .524 2
Chicago 7 14 .333 6
New York 6 14 .300
Indiana 2 19 .095 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 15 6 .714
Phoenix 14 8 .636
Dallas 12 8 .600
Los Angeles 13 9 .591
Minnesota 12 9 .571 3
Las Vegas 10 12 .455

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 92, Los Angeles 77

Friday's Games

Washington 88, Chicago 72

Atlanta 98, Indiana 74

Connecticut 91, Phoenix 87

Las Vegas 85, Minnesota 77

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<