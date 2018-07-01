Tate Modern shows 130 piece exhibition in Kaohsiung, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts is the last stop of Tate Modern's international exhibition, "Nude: Masterpieces from Tate." The opening reception was held July 13 to commemorate this momentous occasion.

The exhibition includes over 130 works of art, including oil paintings, statues, and photographs, the majority of which have never been shown in Taiwan before. French sculptor Auguste Rodin's masterpiece, "The Kiss," highlights the show.



"The Kiss," Auguste Rodin (Wikimedia Commons)

"Nude" features work from Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Pablo Picasso, Henry Matisse, JWN Turner, Francis Bacon, David Hockney, Tracey Emin, and more. The collection is valued at NT$10 billion (US$327 million). Works from 1790 through the modern era are on display.

Taiwanese comedian and television personality Mickey Huang (黃子佼) hosted the evening. The festivities were attended by Kaohsiung Mayor Hsu Li-ming (許立明), the Ministry of Culture Director Secretary Chen Chi-min (陳濟民) as well as countless artists and international representatives.



(CNA image)

In his opening statement Chen said that this wonderful exhibition will allow Taiwan residents to gain a deeper appreciate and understanding of international art, and that this exhibition is also a large stride in internationalizing Taiwan, according to CNA.