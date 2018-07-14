  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/14 09:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 13 8 .619
Atlanta 11 9 .550
Connecticut 11 10 .524 2
Chicago 7 14 .333 6
New York 6 14 .300
Indiana 2 19 .095 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 15 6 .714
Phoenix 14 8 .636
Dallas 12 8 .600
Los Angeles 13 9 .591
Minnesota 12 8 .600
Las Vegas 9 12 .429 6

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 92, Los Angeles 77

Friday's Games

Washington 88, Chicago 72

Atlanta 98, Indiana 74

Connecticut 91, Phoenix 87

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<