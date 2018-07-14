BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Connecticut
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Chicago
|7
|14
|.333
|6
|New York
|6
|14
|.300
|6½
|Indiana
|2
|19
|.095
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Phoenix
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Dallas
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Los Angeles
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|Minnesota
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Las Vegas
|9
|12
|.429
|6
___
|Thursday's Games
Dallas 92, Los Angeles 77
|Friday's Games
Atlanta 98, Indiana 74
Washington 88, Chicago 72
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<