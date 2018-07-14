Commerce's Ross selling stock in response to ethics concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he is selling off all his vast stock holdings after news reports raised questions about the timing of some of his stock transactions and he received a sharp reprimand from the chief federal ethics officer.

But it's not clear whether the sales by Ross will be enough to satisfy ethics critics and end the episode. Before joining the Trump administration, Ross made billions investing in distressed companies.

Watchdog groups and some congressional Democrats are already calling for further government probes into his stock trades.