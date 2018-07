Saturday All England Lawn Tennis Club London Centre Court (from 1300 GMT) Women's Singles Final

Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, vs. Serena Williams (25), United States

Men's Doubles Final

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (13), New Zealand, vs. Mike Bryan and Jack Sock (7), United States

Women's Doubles Final

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, vs. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (12), Czech Republic.