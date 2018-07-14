Global Spectrum Analyzer Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Telecom Subscriber Base to Promote Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--Technavio analysts forecast the global spectrum analyzer market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The proliferation of IoT is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . IoT is defined as a system of interrelated computing devices, machines, objects and people, provided with unique identifiers. IoT permits the transfer of data over a network without the need for any human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. The global IoT devices market was valued at USD 1,144.72 billion in 2016.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global spectrum analyzer market is the increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of urban population:

Global spectrum analyzer market: Increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of urban population

According to a research, around 68% of the total global population will be urban by 2050. Sustainable urbanization includes improved infrastructure, conservation of resources, and enhancement in the quality of life. The development of smart city projects has been increasing rapidly. This includes digital technologies and machine to machine communications to provide connected solutions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on test and measurement, “The telecom subscriber base in India reached 1.19 billion at the end of December 2017. The number of telephone subscribers has been increasing at a monthly growth rate of around 0.4%. The increasing customer base along with the growing urban population will lead to the development of mobile network technologies, thereby leading to the growth of the market.”

Global spectrum analyzer market: Segmentation analysis

The global spectrum analyzer market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (communication, aerospace and defense, mechanical, and semiconductor and electronics), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major end-users, the communication segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 32% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 39% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. APAC is anticipated to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

