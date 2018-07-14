Global Packaging Market for the E-commerce Sector 2018-2022| Rising Internet Penetration to Drive Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2018--The global packaging market for the e-commerce sector is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising Internet penetration worldwide. In 2016, around 46% of the total population of the world was using the Internet. Furthermore, there is a growing adoption of smartphones among consumers across the globe. In 2017, over 60% of the people in countries such as the US, Germany, and China owned a smartphone. This percentage is expected to increase further in the future.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing cross-border e-commerce sales as one of the key emerging trends in the global packaging market for the e-commerce sector:

Global packaging market for the e-commerce sector: Growing cross-border e-commerce sales

The global e-commerce market can be segmented into domestic and cross-border e-commerce. In 2017, the global cross-border e-commerce market occupied around one-fourth of the global e-commerce market. The factors such as growing business expansion activities and rising smartphone and Internet penetration are expected to drive the global cross-border e-commerce market.

“Logistics companies have been expanding their cross-border e-commerce verticals to cater to the fast-growing cross-border e-commerce demand. For instance, in 2016, a major vendor announced that it would invest around USD 137 million in the US domestic and e-commerce market over the next four years,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging.

Global packaging market for the e-commerce sector: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global packaging market for the e-commerce sector by type of packaging (corrugated boxes, protective packaging, and polybags) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 40% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The market share of the APAC region is expected to increase by almost 3% during the forecast period.

