Acrimony, insults and a Congress endlessly split over Trump

By LISA MASCARO , AP Congressional Correspondent,Associated Press
2018/07/14 04:53

WASHINGTON (AP) — The long-awaited questioning of the FBI agent at the heart of the 2016 election probe was always expected to be one for the history books. But Congress outdid itself.

After 10 hours of finger-pointing, F-bomb reading and in-your-face testimony between special agent Peter Strzok and a joint panel of 70 lawmakers, one outcome is certain — the partisan divide over the investigation of Russian interference in the election of President Donald Trump remains precipitously deep, with no political bridge in sight.

Lawmakers have staked out defiantly opposing sides when it comes to oversight of the Trump administration. The level of acrimony poses a test for the ability of Congress to function.